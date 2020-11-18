SBE Announces ATSC3 Specialist Certification

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has announced its new ATSC3 Specialist Certification.

Developed by the SBE Certification Committee under the leadership of Ralph Hogan and with the assistance of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the ATSC3 Specialist Certification is good for five years before it must be renewed or a higher certification successfully achieved, the society said.

Certification testing will be made available for the first time in February 2021. The deadline to register is Dec. 31, 2020, SBE said.

"The SBE is grateful to the ATSC for its help in assembling the exam question pool," said Hogan. "As is the practice in creating any level of SBE Certification, a group of subject matter experts is consulted."

Creating an ATSC3 Specialist Certification was conceived in 2018. Since then the certification committee has worked closely with key members of ATSC to determine suitable information to include in the exam. It also worked with several SBE members who have direct experience installing 3.0 systems, SBE said.

Based on the input, the committee forms a set of questions that were beta tested, reviewed, adjusted and subjected to more beta testing. The final pool of questions covers a mix of practical application and technology standards topics, the society said.

Like all other SBE Certification exams, the questions for the ATSC3 Specialist test will be reviewed on an ongoing basis to make sure the information covered is relevant and current, SBE said.

"I … extend my thanks to the ATSC members who helped in the exam development process,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland. “As the foremost experts on ATSC 3.0, their contributions were invaluable. I was also continually impressed by the SBE’s methodical exam development process, ensuring that the exam would fairly and accurately assess a candidate’s understanding of ATSC 3.0. Individuals who successfully pass the exam will have earned a truly meaningful certificate."