Satellite Update – Oct. 8, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-SAT-00724:
- • LightSquared Subsidiary LLC filed an amendment to its pending modification request seeking to postpone the milestone deadline for launching and commencing operation of the SkyTerra-1 mobile satellite service (MSS) satellite. The new deadline LightSquared is requesting is Jan. 31, 2011. The original deadline was May 26, 2010 and the previously requested extension was until Oct. 31, 2001. SkyTerra-1 will use the 1.6 GHz MSS band.
From FCC Report SAT-00725:
- • The FCC granted special temporary authority to Globalstar Licensee LCC for 180 days to operate with eight additional low Earth orbit satellites and to make changes in the configuration of its "Big LEO" MSS satellite constellation. The FCC International Bureau's satellite division also designed Pegasus Development DBS Corp.'s proceedings regarding its call sign S2795 authorization as "permit-but-disclose" for FCC rules governing ex parte communications.
