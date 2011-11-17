Satellite Update – Nov. 17, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00821:
- •Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracing and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 706 from its current location at 72 degrees east longitude (EL) to 47.5 degrees EL. Operations would be on specified C-band frequencies. Once at 47.5 degrees EL, Intelsat seeks authority to operate Intelsat 706 temporarily, in inclined orbit, using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •The FCC corrected the public notice accepting the filing for New Skies Satellites B.V. application to modify the terms of its grant of U.S. market access for NSS-806 at 40.5 degrees west longitude (WL). The FCC said the notice should have read, "New Skies states that the steerable Ku-band spot beam on NSS-806 will operate in the 11.70-11.95 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.25-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands."
From FCC Report SAT-00822:
- •The FCC granted SES Americom STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift AMC-3 from its current location at 87 degrees WL to 86.9 degrees WL using specified C-band and Ku-band frequencies. SES is authorized to operate AMC-3 at 86.9 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies ad 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •XM Radio LLC received STA for 30 days to activate the communications payload of XM-5 in the Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) at 85.15 degrees WL for in-orbit performance testing purposes in the 2320-2345 MHz (space-to-Earth) SDARS frequency band.
