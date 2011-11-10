Satellite Update – Nov. 10, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00819:
- •New Skies Satellites B.V. requested modification of its grant of U.S. market access for NSS-806 at 48.5 degrees west longitude (WL). It is currently listed in the FCC's Permitted Space Station List for operation on conventional C-band and Ku-band frequencies. New Skies said NSS-806 will provide direct-to-home services in the 11.70-11.95 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.25-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
From FCC Report SAT-00820:
- • The FCC granted Sirius XM Radio, Inc. Special Temporary Authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate as many as 1,000 Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters on the Sirius XM and XM networks at power levels between 2 and 12,000 Watts equivalent isotropic effective radiated power at various locations throughout the United States. The terrestrial repeaters operate in the 2320-2332.5 MHz and 2332.5-2345 MHz bands allocated exclusively to SDARS.
- • XM Radio received STA for 30 days to activate the SDARS communications payload on XM-1 and XM-2, both currently located at 115.25 degrees WL, for solely for testing purposes.
- • Open Range Communications, debtor-in-possession, was granted STA for 180 days, commencing Sept. 29, 2011, to continue to operate terrestrial stations in the 2483.5-2495 MHz band.
