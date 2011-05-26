Satellite Update – May 26, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00780:
- •Pegasus Development DBS Corp. filed an application to modify its pending application to construct, launch and operate at 17/24 GHz to change the orbital location from 95.0 degrees to 95.15 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
From FCC Report SAT-00779:
- •Viasat, Inc surrendered its authorization to operate a Ka-band satellite at 77.3 degrees WL using the 18.3-18.8 GHz, 18.8-19.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands and 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.5-30.0 GHz, 28.10-28.35 GHz and 28.6-.29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Applicants are now able to file applications for new space stations, market access by non-United States licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations, or amendments to pending applications, using this spectrum at this location. Applications will be licensed on a first-come, first-served basis. Filings for the Viasat spectrum were allowed beginning at 2:00 p.m. on May 24, 2011.
