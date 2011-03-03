Satellite Update - Mar. 3, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00760:
- • Telesat Brasil Capacidade de Satelites Ltda filed a petition for declaratory ruling to add the Estrela do Sul 2 satellite to the FCC's Permitted Space Station List. The satellite will replace Estrela do Sul 1 at 63 degrees west longitude (WL), which is on the Permitted Space Station List, and will use conventional Ku-band frequencies. Estrela do Sul 1 and 2 are licensed under the laws of Brazil.
From FCC Report SAT-00761:
- • The FCC International Bureau granted SES Americom's request for special temporary authority to continue to operate AMC-2 at 78.95 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies, but with the opposite polarization sense than what is authorized in the current AMC-2 authorization.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox