Satellite Update – June 30, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00788:
- •SES Americom filed an application requesting authority to construct, launch and operate SES-2 at 87 degrees WL (west longitude) in the conventional C-band and Ku-band (11.7-12.2 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz) providing fixed-satellite and direct-to-home services. SES-2 will replace AMC-3 at 87 degrees WL. The company requested authority to construct a 17/24 GHz payload on SES-2 although it does not seek operational authority for using this payload. The request stated that the SES-2 space station will also host a Federal Government-licensed payload for which SES Americom is not seeking FCC authorization. The BSS payload is capable of operating in the 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands.
From FCC Report SAT-00789:
- •The FCC granted Lockheed Martin Corp. special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate LM-RPS1 at 133.1 degrees WL, outside the +/-0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping box previously authorized. Operation is in the 1166.20-1186.7 MHz and 1565.17-1585.67 MHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 6629.02-6649.52 MHz and 6680.17-6700.67 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
