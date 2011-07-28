Satellite Update - July 28, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00795:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) to operate Galaxy 15 as an in-orbit spare at the 133.1 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location for 180 days. Intelsat is authorized to used specified C-band frequencies for telemetry, tracking and telecommand and is authorized to activate the C-band communications payloads on Galaxy 15 in the event of a service outage of an operational space station.
- • SES Americom was granted STA to continue to operate AMC-9 at 83 degrees WL with a 0.4 degree change in the north/south orientation of its C-band reflector from the previously authorized orientation. SES Americom was also received STA to operate AMC-4 at 87 degrees WL with a 0.1 degree change in the azimuth of its North American beam from the previously authorized orientation. Both authorizations are for 60 days.
- • Hughes Network Systems LLC declined two market access grants that would have allowed it to provide service to the U.S. Market using proposed Ka-band geostationary satellites Spaceway 5 at 109 degrees WL and Spaceway 6 at 90.9 degrees WL. Effective July 26, 2011, applicants may file applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations or amendments to pending applications for the Ka-band frequencies previously granted to Hughes Network Systems at these locations.
- • Sirius XM Radio was granted STA to continue to operate Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters that were previously authorized to operate under separate grants of STA with an EIRP of less than 12,000 Watts (average) at various locations throughout the United States in the 2320-2345 MHz band allocated exclusively for use of SDARS.
