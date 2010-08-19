Satellite Update – August 19, 2010
Information on these FCC International Bureau actions is from FCC Report SAT-00715:
- •PanAmSat Licensee Corporation received special temporary authority (STA) for 90 days to operate the communications payload on Intelsat 2 at 157 degrees east longitude (EL) in conventional C- and Ku-bands.
- •The FCC granted Intelsat North America STA for 180 days, commencing August 7, 2010, to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations with Intelsat 603 and to provide fixed satellite service using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space) from 11.5 degrees EL. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat received STA for 60 days to continue operating Intelsat 801 at 29.5 degrees EL using the 3625-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) with C-band TT&C.
- •As Galaxy 15 continues to drift east, the FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corporation STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations with the satellite outside of its +/- 0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box previously authorized.
- •EchoStar received STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C with EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees west longitude (WL) to maintain it as an in orbit spare.
- •Sirius-XM Radio received STA for 180 days to continue to operate two satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP up to 2,000 watts in Puerto Rico using SDARS frequencies.
- •Lockheed Martin Corporation was allowed to operate LM-RPS1 outside its previously authorized +/- 0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping box for 30 days under STA.
