Satellite Update – Aug. 6, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00711:
- • On July 23 the FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corporation special temporary authority (STA) to operate Galaxy 14 outside the +/- 0.05 degree east/west station keeping box previously authorized. The STA gave PanAmSat more freedom to maintain separation between the satellite and Galaxy 15, which it passed on July 30.
- • The FCC granted SES Americom STA to operate AMC-4 at 67 degrees west longitude (WL) using conventional Ku-band frequencies and extended Ku-band frequencies of 11.45-11.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct the telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift it to and maintain it at 67 degrees WL.
• PanAmSat received STA to operate Intelsat 1R at 50.0 degrees WL for a period of 60 days.
From FCC Report SAT-00710:
- • Sirius XM Radio requested STA to operate a satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeater with an EIRP of 4,900 watts (average) in Baltimore, Md. in the 2320-2345 MHz band.
From Memorandum Opinion and Order DA 10-140:
- • The FCC dismissed EchoStar Corporation's application to construct, launch and operate a C-band satellite at 84.9 degrees west longitude, noting that EchoStar could file a new application "when it rebuts the presumption in Section 25.159(d) or when it no longer has two or more pending satellite applications or two or more licensed and unbuilt satellites, as set forth in Section 25.159(d)."
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox