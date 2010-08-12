Satellite Update – Aug. 13, 2010
Information on these actions is from FCC Report SAT-00713:
- •The FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corporation's request to modify its authorization to relocate Intelsat 1R to 50.0 degrees west longitude (WL) and to operate it at that location using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.20 GHz, and 11.45-11.95 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 13.75-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. PanAmSat is authorized to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations (TT&C) using specified Ku-band frequencies.
- •PanAmSat was allowed to continue to operate C- and Ku-band Intelsat 3R at 43.1 degrees WL for 30 days under STA (special temporary authority) using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.7-12.2 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 3925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •PanAmSat received STA for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations with Galaxy 12 at 133 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies. PanAmSat also received authority to continue to operate the satellite at that location using conventional C-band frequencies.
- •Sirius XM Radio received STA to continue to operate its satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at various locations throughout the United States with an EIRP of up to 2,000 watts (average) each in the SDARS frequency band. The company also received STA to operate an SDARS repeater in the Baltimore area with an EIRP up to 12,000 watts for 60 days. The company was also granted STA to perform test transmissions using its XM-2 spacecraft at 85 degrees WL to communicate with its Ellenwood, Ga. earth station using 7056.8460-7074.8690 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 2332.5-2345.0 MHz (space-to-Earth)
- •The FCC consented to the transfer of the authorization for C- and Ku-band satellite Galaxy 27 from Intelsat North America LLC to Europe Star Gesellshaft für Satellitenkommunikation mbH for operation at 45.10 degrees east longitude under authorization from Germany's Bundesnetzagentur für Elektrizität, Gas, Telekommunikation, Post und Eisenbahnen.
From FCC Report SAT-00712:
- •The FCC accepted an application from XM Radio, Inc. to modify its authorization for XM-4 to move it from 115.0 degrees WL to 115.25 degrees WL and operate it there with an east-west station-keeping tolerance of +/- 0.1 degrees.
