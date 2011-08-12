Satellite Update – Aug. 12, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00798.
- •ViaSat requested construction, launch and operating authority for ViaSat-1 at 115.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space) and the 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz bands (space-to-Earth). Operation on a non-interference basis was requested for the 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) band and 28.18-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) bands.
- •SES Americom filed an application to modify the license of AMC-5 to relocate it to 79.10 degrees WL from its assigned location of 79.05 degrees WL and to maintain it at that location as an in-orbit spare with an east-west station-keeping tolerance of +/- 0.1 degrees. SES Americom requested permission to used specified Ku-band frequency for telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations but did not request permissions to operate the communications payload on AMC-5 at this location.
From FCC Report SAT-00797.
- •The FCC granted special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to SES Americom to continue to perform TT&C necessary to maintain AMC-5 at 79.10 degrees WL with an east-west station-keeping tolerance of +/- 0.1 degrees. TT&C is authorized using center frequencies of 14.001 GHz (telecommand) and 11.701 GHz and 11.702 GHz (telemetry).
- •Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days, commencing July 13 ,2011 to continue TT&C operations with Intelsat 702 as necessary to maintain it at 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat was also granted STA to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) at this location using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted DG Consent Sub, Inc's request for STA for 60 days to operate its Earth Exploration Satellite Service QuickBird at an orbital altitude of 482 kilometers instead of its previously authorized 450 kilometers.
- •EchoStar Corporation surrendered its authorization to operate a Ka-band geostationary orbit FSS satellite at 97.0 degrees WL. The FCC has released the 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.25-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands at this location for reassignment on a first-come, first served basis.
