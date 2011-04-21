Satellite Update – April 21, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00772:
- •The FCC granted Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to operate the telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) with Intelsat 702 as required to drift it from 66.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 54.85 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location using specified C-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat was also granted STA to provide fixed satellite service at that location for 30 days using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •Lockheed Martin requested STA to continue to operate LM-RPS1 at 133.1 degrees west longitude (WL) for 180 days using 1166.20-1186.7 MHz and 1565.17-1585.67 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 6629.02 - 6649.52 MHz and 6680.17 - 6700.67 MHz (Earth-to-space).
From FCC Report SAT-00771:
- •An applications for transfer of control was filed for transfer of control of DBS satellite EchoStar 6 to QuetzSat 5 de R.L. de C.V. EchoStar 6 will be operated by QuetzSat in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands under a concession from the administration of Mexico for DBS at 76.95 degrees WL.
- •An application for transfer of control was received from Intelsat North America seeking to transfer Intelsat 702 to Europe*Star Gesellshaft für Satellitenkommunikation mbH for operation at 47.5 degrees EL under German authorization. The satellite is currently authorized for operation at 54.85 degrees EL using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox