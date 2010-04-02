Satellite Update – April 2, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00675:
- • EchoStar requested authority to operate DBS satellite EchoStar 6 at 61.65 degrees west longitude (WL) as an in-orbit spare, to operate the telemetry, tracking and telecommand functions on the satellite and to activate the satellite's DBS payload on a non-interference basis at this location, as needed, "to supplement and maintain the regular programming currently being provided by the EchoStar 3 space station at the 61.5 degrees WL orbital location and the EchoStar 12 space station at the 61.65 degrees WL orbital location."
- • Sirius XM Radio Inc. asked for special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate, for 180 days, very low power terrestrial repeaters with EIRP less than 10 watts and signal boosters with EIRP less than 0.0001 watts EIRP within the 2320 to 2345 MHz Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service band at unspecified locations.
From FCC Report SAT-00676:
- • On March 18, the FCC granted a DirecTV Enterprises LLC request for STA to continue operating DirecTV 12 at 76 degrees WL for 30 days.
