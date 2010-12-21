Santa Ana College installs FOR-A HD/SD CG

California’s Santa Ana College has purchased FOR-A’s VTW-330HS HD/SD character generator to be used in conjunction with an existing FOR-A digital switcher.

Similar to a commercial television station, the Santa Ana College television production facility has two stages, each equipped with three cameras and a prompter. Students learn to operate equipment as well as write, produce and do field production. The program also teaches broadcast journalism and runs a student-produced weekly news program.

The VTW-330HS HD/SD character generator was chosen for its ease of installation, operation and price point. The college selected it in part because of its ability to grow with the school.

More than 260 transition functions come standard, including roll, crawl, fade in, fade out, slide and wipe. For video input, it is equipped with video and key input terminals, enabling capture of HD/SD-SDI video. For video output, it is equipped with program and preview output, allowing independent video/key output of each.