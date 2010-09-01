SAN Solutions launches European operation
SAN Solutions has opened a wholly owned subsidiary to serve customers in the European region. Located in The Hague, Netherlands, SAN Solutions Europe BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of SAN Solutions, has easy access to Dutch TV broadcasters as well as to broadcast and production companies in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, the UK and the rest of Europe.
