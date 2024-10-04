Samsung Adds Gen AI to its Smart TVs
“Samsung AI Cast” will allow Galaxy users to send gen AI results to Samsung Tizen TVs
Samsung’s Smart TVs are getting even smarter with the company’s announcement this week that it is adding generative AI to its TV lineup.
By adding “Samsung AI Cast” (what Samsung is calling it) to its Tizen TV line, owners of Samsung Galaxy mobile devices will be able to send gen AI results to their Smart TVs, “finally bridging the Galaxy AI and Generative AI gap between its mobile phones/tablets and the big screens,” according to sammobile.com. Samsung also said its Tizen TVs will be integrated with ChatGPT.
The announcement was made at SDC24, Samsung’s Developer Conference, which also included updates on improved security and an expanded device and software ecosystem.
TV Tech sister brand TechRadar has the story.
