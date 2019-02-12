Samsung Rolls Out 2019 QLED TVs

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.—The latest models of TVs from Samsung are now available, including the company’s QLED 4K and 8K lines. Samsung describes the 2019 models as its largest screen size offering ever with models that offer TVs from 43 inches to 98 inches.

The range of offerings for Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K TVs are designed to meet the specific needs of any household, per the company’s press release. The QLED 4K line features four models—Q60, Q70, Q80 and Q90, available in sizes from 43-82 inches—while the Q900 represents Samsung’s 8K offering and features five available sizes from 65-98 inches.

Among the special features of these latest offerings is the Ultra Viewing Angle technology available in the Q80 and Q90 models. Ultra Viewing Angle restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel with lights evenly on the screen with the goal of reducing glare and enhancing color. The Q80 and Q90, as well as the Q70, also offer Direct Full Array technology featuring a panel of concentrated zones of LEDs that automatically adjust to provide deeper blacks and purer whites.

All of the QLED 4K models and the Q900 8K model TVs feature proprietary Quantum Processors that can upscale lower resolution content to match either 4K or 8K pictures, as well as optimizing sound quality based on the content on the screen. The Quantum Processor 8K, specifically, is also able to boost the sound experience by tailoring audio settings to a room’s layout, per Samsung.

The new models will also provide updated Smart TV capabilities primarily based on discovering and watching content. An improved AI algorithm for the Universal Guide takes a user’s subscription services, favorite content and TV viewing habits to establish customized viewing recommendations. Users can also use the New Bixby feature on the 2019 models and are expected to soon be able to control their TVs via voice controls with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

Samsung’s OneRemote now has Far Field Voice capability so customers can control their TV even when they are away from their remote.

Additional features for the QLED models include offering iTunes movies and TV shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support; Real Game Enhancer for improved gaming experience; and a greater variety of artistic options for the TV’s ambient mode.

Samsung also unveiled updates to its Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs. The new models provide QLED picture quality in addition to new Smart features.

For a full breakdown of Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV lineup, visit samsung.com.