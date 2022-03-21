Samsung Announces Availability of its New QLED 8K Series

Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for its 2022 TV models—including its flagship Neo QLED 8K Series, The Frame and the new Samsung OLED.

The Neo QLED 8K series, announced at CES 2022, offers 8K resolution using Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI. With Samsung’s 8K Eco system, users can pair Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 to playback the content captured in native 8K, 3D-quality resolution on any Samsung Neo QLED 8K screen.

The MiniLED in the new QLED series are 1/40th in size smaller than standard LEDs for greater density and dramatically improved contrast when combined with the Neural Quantum Processor 8K. Enhancing performance further is a new 14 bit processing, 144Hz refresh rate with up to 4K/144Hz (QN900B), and anti-reflective layer to reduce distractions.

Samsung’s Infinity One Design features a razor-thin panel with depth ranging from 16.7mm (QN900B) to 18.7mm (QN850B, QN800B) finished off with stainless-steel. For sound, the QN900B features a 90W 6.2.4-channel audio.

The 2022 Samsung Neo QLED line features new models available in 65”, 75” and 85” screen sizes. The QN900B and QN800B are available for pre-order March 21st, and the QN95B will be available for pre-order, May 23.

Also new is the S95B, Samsung’s OLED model, which uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K and the intelligent experiences of the Tizen platform with the incredible sound experiences of Samsung Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony- with Dolby Atmos.

The S95 also features an OLED brightness booster and perceptional color mapping to deliver brighter, more accurate highlights and realistic, lifelike colors.

The S95B is available for pre-order today in 55” and 65” sizes.