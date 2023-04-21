Samba TV Partners with Epsilon to Enhance TV Viewership Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO—Samba TV has announced today it is working with Epsilon, which is part of the Publicis Groupe, to integrate Samba TV’s OTT and linear television viewing data into Epsilon PeopleCloud. Samba TV’s U.S. viewership insights are sourced from 10 diverse television manufacturers (24 globally).

The integration will provide Epsilon clients with granular insights into customers’ TV and streaming TV viewing to guide their media buying strategies.

“Epsilon is a preeminent identity and audience provider to many of the world’s largest marketers,” said Kris Magel, head of enterprise solutions at Samba TV. “Their integration of Samba TV’s rich and representative viewing dataset will offer Epsilon and Publicis clients a deep understanding of the modern viewing behaviors of their customers, as opposed to age/gender proxies. Epsilon and Publicis will also be the first agency holding company to build and deploy Samba TV Behavioral Audiences connected to Epsilon’s CORE ID on a self-serve basis, across all addressable media channels and partners.”

“Every marketer is searching for valid and representative views of today’s modern viewing behaviors to understand their current customers better and build new relationships with future customers,” added Kate Sirkin, executive vice president global data partnerships at Epsilon.

“Connecting CORE ID with Samba TV’s wealth of linear and OTT viewing data will enable sophisticated customer viewing insights and more versatile planning and targeting solutions for our clients across all major categories. In a time where we must optimize every dollar, our partnership with Samba TV supports our vision to have a full, 360-degree view of customers and prospects with which to better guide media spend to achieve growth in the most effective way possible.”