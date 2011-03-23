S4M, Annova Systems to feature latest solutions

Solutions for Media (S4M) and Annova Systems will present their joint solution portfolio for newsroom control, MAM and broadcast management at the 2011 NAB Show. The main focus of the joint presentation will be an enhanced integration between S4M’s VPMS MAM system and Annova's OpenMedia newsroom system.

S4M's VPMS (Video Production Management System) is designed to fit the needs of broadcast video management professionals. VPMS comes with applications such as video browsing, metadata generation and management, draft editing with voice-over and audio editing from a user’s desktop PC.

S4M also will show Dynamics Media, an all-in-one solution for broadcast management needs. Different modules combine license, material and asset management, program planning and air-time sales.

With the launch of Version 3.8, Annova’s NRCS OpenMedia continues to evolve. The Annova team will demonstrate how OpenMedia’s new TEP (Theme and Event Planning) module captures planning information as early as possible, offering synergies in planning and production.

See S4M and Annova Systems at the 2011 NAB Show in Booths N6229 and N6231.