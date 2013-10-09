Russia’s Beeline TV adds Snell Sirius, Halo routers

Russian IPTV services provider Beeline TV has chosen Snell Sirius and Halo routers to drive its newly upgraded playout center in Moscow.

Within Beeline TV's new playout center, the Snell Sirius and Halo routers provide seamless signal routing for the service's entire linear and on-demand television lineup. With its special focus on redundant switching, the Halo systems provide Beeline TV with a solution for HD, SDI and ASI switching. The Sirius routers offer transparent and automatic conversion of any input to any output in both analog and digital formats.

V-LUX, the exclusive technology provider for Beeline TV, provided systems integration and installation services.