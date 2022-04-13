Russian Subscribers File Lawsuit Against Netflix
By Tom Butts published
Class action lawsuit claims suspension imposed in March was 'a violation of Russian users’ rights'
Russian subscribers to Netflix have filed a class action lawsuit against the streaming giant, claiming that it unlawfully ceased its service in March after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The lawsuit, filed this week on behalf of Russian subscribers, seeks 60 million rubles ($726,000) in damages, according to the RIA news agency.
A number of streaming services, including Netflix, stopped serving the Russian market in March in response to Russia’s invasion. The suspension included both streaming as well as production activities taking place in the country.
“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said at the time. Russian subscriptions number approximately less than 1 million, a small fraction of Netflix’s nearly 222 million subscribers worldwide.
“Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow”, RIA attributed to the law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners. “The reason for the lawsuit was a violation of Russian users’ rights due to Netflix’s unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia.”
Netflix has yet to comment.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand's Tech Leadership events.
