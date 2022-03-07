Netflix Suspends Service to Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Netflix announced Sunday that it has suspended its streaming service to Russia, in light of its invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said.

The move is seen as fairly symbolic for Netflix since Russia accounts for just under 1 million subscribers, a small fraction of its 222 million subscribers worldwide. However, it's not just subscriptions that tie Netflix to Russia. Earlier last week, the streaming service, which just signed an agreement last December to begin carrying 20 Russian federal television channels on its streaming service, announced it would no longer comply with the terms.

The announcement is just the latest in a series of announcements from media giants like Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Sony and Universal, who all said they would not premiere their latest movie releases in Russia.