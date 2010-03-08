Russ Berger Design Group builds media production facility at UNLV

The Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, part of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), has settled into a newly-completed HD production facility, designed by Russ Berger Design Group (RBDG).

The new Greenspun Hall building includes a 28,000sq-ft, all digital, HD broadcast facility with two television studios, three radio production and performance studios, video and audio production control, editing bays, post-production suites, and a full broadcast newsroom, all organized around a central equipment hub of media servers and broadcast gear.

Dan Grimes, UNLV manager of instructional production and engineering, said the goal was to create a professional learning environment that inspires creativity for the students.

The complex also has a 200-seat auditorium built to accommodate broadcast production as well as multimedia lectures and presentations.

One of the most innovative journalism buildings in the country, the facility houses UNLV TV, the campus cable station, and KUNV, the campus FM radio station, both of which are operated by student and professional staff.

The new technical facilities incorporate a workflow that is almost entirely tapeless and utilize the latest in broadcast equipment. The radio studios have Axia consoles and an Enco automation system for playout. The TV studios are outfitted with four Sony HDC-1400 cameras, a Sony MVS-6000 production switcher, a Harris Inscriber CG and Harris terminal gear. The facility uses Avid Media Composer for editing, Avid iNEWS for its newsroom system, Avid Unity Isis for storage and Avid Air Speed Multi Stream for its playout and record servers.