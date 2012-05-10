RTW Helps Wige Deliver F1 Races

Martin Leuenberg (left), sales manager, Germany, RTW, with Tobias Vees, Wige Broadcast.

COLOGNE, GERMANY: RTW recently delivered three pre-production units of its new TM3 TouchMonitor to Cologne, Germany-based Wige Broadcast.



German broadcaster RTL used Wige Broadcast's technical infrastructure for this year's Formula One coverage, and employed the units during the first Formula One races in Australia and Malaysia.



The three RTW units are part of Wige Broadcast's pre-configured mobile production system, which the company flies from race to race.



"Even after countless transports, temperature fluctuations, and continuous assembling and disassembling, the units operated smoothly," said Tobias Vees, executive manager for technical systems and business development at Wige Broadcast. "In addition, our on-site users liked the extremely straightforward operating concept of the TM3, as well as the option of placing the unit horizontally or vertically, as needed."



For the Formula One broadcasts, Wige Broadcast used the TM3 TouchMonitor as a component of the on-site edit suites.



-- ProSound Network



