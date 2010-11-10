RTE adopts Sony XDCAM HD422 equipment for file-based transition

Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ is adopting Sony XDCAM HD422 file-based format equipment as part of a stationwide migration to a digital, SD and HD tapeless environment.

As part of the deal, Sony is providing a broad range of its latest tapeless, multistandard and multiformat production equipment that will primarily be used for ENG acquisition and field editing.

Some of the specific equipment ordered from the Sony XDCAM range includes PDW-700 camcorders, PMW-EX3 semi-shoulder compact camcorders, PDW-HD1500 recording decks, PDW-R1 mobile recorder decks and PDW-U1 external drives, which enable recorded material to be viewed on personal computers. In addition, Sony also is providing training, consulting and implementation services.