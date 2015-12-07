RTDNF Announces First Amendment Award Honorees

CINCINNATI—The Radio Television Digital News Foundation has announced the honorees for the 2016 First Amendment Awards, the 26th annual ceremony that honors those who show dedication to First Amendment rights.

“Supporting and defending the First Amendment requires bravery, integrity and perseverance,” said Amy Tardiff, chair of RTDNF. “Our honorees have demonstrated their commitment to press freedom, and their words and actions inspire us to follow their lead.”

Here is the full list of honorees:

First Amendment Award: Jason Rezaian, Washington Post

Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award: Cami McCormick, CBS News

First Amendment Service Award: Robert Garcia, National Public Radio

First Amendment Leadership Award: Rich Boehne, E.W. Scripps Company

First Amendment Defender Award: Tim Tai, University of Missouri

RTDNF Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Brokaw, NBC News

The event also plans to honor journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward, who were killed during the Roanoke shooting in August.

The awards will be presented on March 16 at the Grant Hyatt in Washington D.C.