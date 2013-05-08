RTDNA Names 2013 Paul White Award Winner

WASHINGTON— The Radio Television Digital News Association will honor Fox News host and anchor Chris Wallace with the 2013 Paul White Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement and service to the profession of electronic journalism.



“In a career spanning 40 years and three television networks, Chris Wallace exemplifies the journalistic tradition of holding the powerful accountable,” said Mike Cavender, executive director of RTDNA.



“We are particularly pleased that Chris will join Mike Wallace as the first father and son recipients of the Paul White Award,” added Vincent Duffy, chairman of RTDNA. The late Mike Wallace, long-time co-host of CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” received the award in 1991.



The award will be presented Sunday, August 25 at the Excellence in Journalism 2013 national convention, at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel in Anaheim, Calif. The awards ceremony will be followed by a reception for Wallace.



Wallace is the anchor of “Fox News Sunday”, a Sunday morning public affairs program. He also contributes to Fox News Channel’s “America’s Election HQ” coverage and is based in Washington, D.C. Wallace also served as a panelist in a number of FNC’s Republican primary debates. He has won every major broadcast news award for his reporting, including three Emmy Awards, the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award, and most recently, the Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism.



Before joining Fox News, Wallace worked at ABC News for 14 years, where he served as the senior correspondent for “Primetime Thursday” and as a substitute host for “Nightline.” During his tenure with ABC News, Wallace hosted multiple investigations. Prior to joining ABC News, Wallace was with NBC News where he served as the chief White House correspondent from 1982-1989. While at NBC, he covered the 1980, 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns as well as the Democratic and Republican conventions in those years. Wallace anchored “Meet the Press” from 1987-1988, making him the only person to have hosted two Sunday talk shows. He also anchored the Sunday edition of “NBC Nightly News” from 1982-1984 and 1986-1987. Wallace joined NBC as a reporter with WNBC-TV in New York City in 1975.



RTDNA established the Paul White Award in 1956 to honor the first news director at CBS. The award recognizes lifetime contribution to electronic journalism. Past recipients include Linda Ellerbee, Steve Kroft, Christiane Amanpour, Charles Gibson, Tom Brokaw, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings, Bob Schieffer, Ted Koppel, Pauline Frederick and Edward R. Murrow.



