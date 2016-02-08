RTDNA Extends Murrow Awards Entry Deadline to Feb. 17

WASHINGTON—The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced that it is extending the previous deadline for submission for the 2016 Edward R. Murrow Awards. In order to be eligible, all entries must now be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The extension also applies to Student Murrows and Kaleidoscope Awards. Judging will occur in March and the regional winners will be announced in April. Regional winners automatically move on to the national competition.

The original deadline for entries was Feb. 5. All entries for the Murrow, Student Murrow and Kaleidoscope Awards that were entered from 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 5 to the new deadline will incur a $10 deadline extension charge per entry in addition to the normal entry fee.

To find out more information, or to submit an entry, click here.