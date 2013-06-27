RT Builds News Complex on Riedel Gear

MOSCOW —Russia Today television network has installed a real-time signal transport and communications network from Riedel Communications at its Moscow studios.



The news network broadcasts 24/7 in English, Arabic and Spanish to bring perspective on global affairs to 630 million people in more than 100 countries worldwide. Its deployment of Riedel Artist Intercom and MediorNet fiber networks — supplied by systems integrator OKNO-TV — is among the largest in the world.



“We chose to build our communications infrastructure on Riedel solutions because they integrate seamlessly to provide our studios with an unparalleled combination of reliability, scalability, and signal quality,” said Andrey Bukashkin, chief director at RT. “All signals are available at any point on the network, and we can easily expand this network as our operations and facilities continue to grow.”



The installation features the Artist digital matrix intercom system and the Performer digital partyline system, as well as Riedel’s MediorNet compact real-time fiber-based network for the transport of video, audio, data and communications at the studio complex.



The machine room is equipped with 26 MediorNet Compact frames, eight Artist 128-port frames, and one Artist 64-port frame. The machine room systems connect with six studios, each outfitted with three MediorNet Compact frames; two master control rooms, each with one MediorNet Compact frame; the facility's translation and Internet rooms, each with two MediorNet Compact frames; and the multiformat and Avid rooms, each with one MediorNet frame.



The MediorNet frames provide the backbone for transporting the broadcast signals on two single-mode fiber links, drastically simplifying the cabling requirements and reducing the costs of installation and maintenance relative to a copper-based system. This signal backbone supports the bidirectional transport of multiple HD-SDI feeds, reference video (sync), audio (analog, AES, MADI) and timecode, as well as all intercom signals, including those for panels and beltpacks from the machine room to each production area.



“The Artist digital matrix intercom sets a high standard for flexibility and audio quality, and our MediorNet Compact real-time network offers the capability and versatility necessary to streamline even the most complex infrastructures,” said Alla Matveenko, general manager for Russia at Riedel Communications. “Together, these systems provide RT with a reliable and straightforward communications and signal transport solution that meets the exacting demands of the 24-hour news environment today and in the future.”