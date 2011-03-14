RRsat Supports International 3D Channel



RRsat Global Communications Network, Ltd. has announced their assistance in the launch of HIGHTV, reportedly the first international, entirely 3D entertainment channel.



The content management and global distribution specialist provided playout and uplink services to assist with HIGHTV, who serves audiences throughout European and Asia Pacific markets. The estimated 450 hours of HD programming will be distributed over the Eurobird-9A satellite to Europe, and then over the MEASAT-3a satellite across a portion of Asia.



"We have already established RRsat's capabilities with live 3D interactive broadcast over fiber between continents and a major European ten-day sporting event broadcast in 3D over satellite”, said Koby Zontag, RRsat’s senior director of sales and business development. “Working alongside HIGHTV, we intend to demonstrate that 3D TV is a valuable format in the genres of entertainment and lifestyles as well."



The channels will be distributed in MPEG-4 compression and the DVB-S2 broadcast standard. Program genres for HIGHTV include drama, comedy, lifestyle and fashion.



