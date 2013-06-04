Rovi Releases MainConcept HEVC SDK

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Rovi Corp. released MainConcept HEVC SDK 1.0 for streamlining the integration of High Efficiency Video Coding — H.265 — into “virtually any video application, service or environment.”



Rovi’s patent-pending Smart Adaptive Bitrate Encoding Technology is designed to speed the market’s adoption of the new compression standard by lowering the costs and reducing the time required for the mass transcoding of large video content libraries to HEVC. Rovi said SABET enables the generation of as many as 10 simultaneous output streams from a single source, reducing CPU cycles by utilizing common encoding processes across all levels. This processing efficiency is expected to help streamline the delivery of video for adaptive formats such as DivX Plus Streaming, Apple HLS, or MPEG-DASH.



For the more than 50 companies participating in Rovi’s HEVC beta program that was launched earlier this year, including representatives from digital media creation, transcoding, and delivery, the release of the MainConcept HEVC SDK 1.0, marks the opportunity to transition from evaluating and testing the new compression standard, to driving toward the release of compatible products and services. Based on known codec libraries, the SDK offers a flexible MainConcept Application Programming Interface to ease the process of adding HEVC support to new or in-market solutions and includes an HEVC encoder and decoder.



As well as being a key technology for third-party developers, MainConcept HEVC SDK 1.0 is a core component of Rovi’s end-to-end solution for enabling and accelerating HEVC adoption through the entire video value chain. It includes the DivX Video Service with digital rights management; DivX software tools for PC-based consumer creation and playback, and a new DivX Certification program to allow IC and OEM customers tobring to market mobile and consumer electronics products that support HEVC playback.



The MainConcept HEVC SDK is available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux, 32 and 64 bit versions, low level C++ API and DirectShow filters.