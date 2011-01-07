Ross Video Unveils CrossOver Solo



Ross Video has launched CrossOver Solo, a compact switcher for space restricted applications and limited budgets.



Priced at just under $10,000, CrossOver Solo is based on Ross’s CrossOver 12 platform. The 1 MLE Solo production switcher has the same features and specifications; however the main electronics and signal I/O are combined with the panel as a single unit, reducing cost and size.



Features include:



• 12 External Multi-Definition SDI Inputs

• 10 Input Multi-Viewer

• SD/HD operation

• 6 x Internally Generated Sources

• 3 x Keyers

• 2 x 2D DVEs

• Input frame synchronization for untimed sources

• Internal SD to HD conversion

• 4 x Internal Media Stores for stills and animations

• Superb UltraChrome Chroma Keyer

• Internal Reference Generator with 3 Independent Outputs

• 100 Event Memory System with MemoryAI



“With the introduction of the CrossOver Solo, we are making available some very desirable features that were financially out of reach to many”, said Nigel Spratling, Switcher Business Development Manager at Ross Video“. “Houses of Worship, Educational Institutions and Corporate A/V systems have often had to make compromises to achieve their goals and stay within budget. With CrossOver Solo, that changes. We are very excited that we can now offer such remarkable power at a sub $10k price point with a product that is not a ‘stripped-down’ version of what producers really want”.



Just like its bigger brothers, the CrossOver Solo also has a direct interface to the Ross 2D/3D XPression CG and Graphics system. An XPression software package can be added that renders graphics, lower thirds and titles directly into the CrossOver media stores via a simple Ethernet connection.



CrossOver Solo begins shipping January 2011.



