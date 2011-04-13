Ross Video unveils Carbonite production switcher

Ross Video has introduced the 2011 NAB Show the Carbonite, an affordable midsized production switcher based on the same multidefinition production engine used in company’s Vision Octane.

The Carbonite series includes two choices of panel size combined with a 16 or 24 input chassis.

Carbonite 1 is a 1MLE panel with 16 direct access source buttons, full panel mnemonics and Ross PanelGlow RGB buttons. The control surface has direct access to two full MLEs, giving producers the operational benefits of a multi-MLE production in the same physical space as a traditional 1MLE production switcher.

Carbonite 2’s ergonomic panel offers 24 direct access buttons, full mnemonics, PanelGlow, three-axis joystick and Ross faders.

Carbonite also includes a browser based, multiuser GUI that can be instantly accessed from a Mac, PC or an Apple iPad.



See Ross Video at 2011 NAB Show booth N3807.