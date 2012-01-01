Ross Video supplies Ottawa Senators

Ross Video will become the Official Video Production Technology Supplier to the Ottawa Senators, supplying the behind-the-scenes video production gear that will drive high-definition video to the new Bell HD Screen at Scotiabank Place. Ross Video, a local Ottawa company, is a leader in video production equipment for stadium game day production, with more than 140 stadiums and arenas in North America using Ross to drive video to their big screen scoreboards.



The agreement includes the supply of a state-of-the-art HD video production control room equipped with Ross technology, including a Vision 4 multidefinition video production switcher, XPression 3D character generator and motion graphics system, SoftMetal video server, NK series routing system, and openGear terminal equipment.