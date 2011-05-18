Ross Video Reports Record Growth

Ross Carbonite Mid-Sized Switcher

Ross Video used its first-ever NAB Show press conference to announce a number of enhancements to its products and to highlight the company's growth, both in revenues and the range of its products, despite a difficult economic climate in recent years.



While Ross has been long known for its production switchers, David Ross, the company's CEO and majority owner, stressed that the company has seen dramatic growth in both its product lines and its revenues over the past 20 years.



"When I joined in 1991, we had 25 employees," said Ross. "Today, we have 383 employees and [each year for the last 20 years] we've had record sales, even throughout the recession."



A key part of that success, Ross said, is the fact that the company reinvests 25 percent of its revenues each year in research. Ross' growth has been entirely self-funded, he stressed, not relying on private equity or outside funding.



New products and alliances included the introduction of the Carbonite mid-sized switcher, a new openGear Nielsen Watermarks Encoder, audio loudness processing using Linear Acoustic AEROMAX technology, a collaboration with NVerzion to package the Ross SoftMetal Video Servers with NVerzion's Master Control Automation, and additions to several product lines. © 2011 NAB



