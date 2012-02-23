Ross Video introduces BlackStorm video servers

Ross Video has introduced its new line of BlackStrom video servers. BlackStorm is an affordable production player with file-based workflow support.

The BlackStorm 102P playout server is a two-channel HD 1RU video player. It natively supports the Quicktime file format and a selection of codecs. It provides an easy-to-use, user-configurable and intuitive client/server interface fully integrated into the Ross DashBoard Control System. The 1RU chassis is designed to use off-the-shelf hardware and is built on Dell Server hardware.

BlackStorm supports file-based workflows with popular editing systems and graphics packages such as Final Cut, Adobe Premier, Avid Media Composer and Adobe After Effects. It supports production-oriented playlists with built-in transition effects, and it integrates with the company’s production switchers as well as third-party units and controllers.