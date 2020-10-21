Ross Video Opens Customer Experience Center in South Korea

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that its new Customer Experience Center in Seoul, South Korea, has been completed. Dubbed RCK III, the facility is designed to showcase Ross’ range of technology. It was developed with Ross Video’s Korean partners to specifically serve the customers in the region.

At the RCK III Facility, customers can receive in-depth demonstrations, product training and workflow consultancy. Among the facility’s highlights is the video wall production solution, which uses either the Voyager graphics rendering platform or the XPression Tessera graphics system to generate high-resolution graphics on LED video walls.

The hub also features solutions specifically built to support IP, 4K/UHD, 12G-SDI and hybrid workflows. There is also an Ultrix routing/AV processing platform as part of RCK III’s infrastructure rack.

“The investment in this new facility by Ross Video and our partners demonstrates our continued commitment to customers, both existing and potential, in South Korea and the surrounding region,” said Mark Cooke, director of sales, Asia. “This place will really give us the opportunity to demonstrate the power of the Ross ecosystem, and I know everyone will benefit greatly from the enhanced technical support, training and consultative capabilities it will provide.”