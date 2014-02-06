Ross Video Appoints Ron Benincasa Key Accounts Manager

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA– Ross Video appointed Ron Benincasa key accounts manager for Central and Southern United States. Ron joins Ross after 23 years at Chyron Hego where he held various positions ranging from senior sales engineer to director of Sales, North America.

Benincasa will be responsible for driving revenue growth and ensuring that Ross’ superior customer experience is upheld across a select list of key and enterprise level accounts. He will work hand in hand with Ross’ sales team, end users, business partners and adjacent teams within Ross to develop, manage and enhance key account relationships.

“Ron’s experience and customer focused work ethic will greatly benefit Ross Video and our valued customers,” said Jared Schatz, director of Sales for Central and Southern United States for Ross. “Ron will be responsible for managing the relationships for many large accounts, and will be very busy doing so with the large breadth of solutions in Ross’ portfolio. The Ross Video family is very excited to have Ron on board, and feedback from our clients has already been overwhelmingly positive.”

“After watching Ross over the years, I have always admired them,” Benincasa said. “Ross is a company who has shown consistent incremental growth and development in their product range – while always keeping customer satisfaction as their priority. I am honored to be part of the Ross team and look forward to maintaining the customer relationships I have made over the years in this industry.”