Ross Video Agrees to Acquire Norpak Corp.

Ross Video Limited announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Norpak Corp., which is majority-owned by Rovi Corp. The sale is scheduled for completion on September 17.



Norpak manufactures Nielsen encoders and Closed Captioning Inserters as well as VBI, VANC and transport stream data insertion products. Norpak has been an openGear partner for the past three years and offers a range of openGear-compliant data insertion products.



Ross Video plans to integrate Norpak operations and personnel into Ross’ Ottawa Research and Development Center and Iroquois Manufacturing Facility. Ross will continue to sell and service the Norpak product portfolio, which will transition to the Ross brand.



“We are excited to expand our corporate capabilities deeply into the data insertion technology area,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video, “Norpak’s product portfolio and experience in broadcast data insertion will help Ross provide more complete customer solutions and will be a significant benefit to our openGear and other product lines as we move forward.”



“We believe that this transition will be great for Norpak customers. Ross is a terrific home for Norpak” said Michael Dobson, President of Norpak.





