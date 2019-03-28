Ross Video Acquires Piero Sports Graphics

OTTAWA—London-based Piero Sports Graphics, formerly owned by Red Bee Media, has officially been acquired by Ross Video, adding advanced sports analytics graphics to its portfolio of sport solutions.

Piero Sports Graphics is a sports analysis toolset used by broadcasters to provide audiences with new angles and virtual views of sport events through 3D graphics and image recognition, as well as by sports clubs to use as a coaching tool.

Ross Video says that Piero Sports Graphics will continue to support all former Red Bee Media customers.

All Piero employees have moved to Ross Video’s U.K. subsidiary.