Ross Plans Robotics Launch at IBC Show

AMSTERDAM-Ross Video is poised to demo the latest in the company’s expanding line of broadcast products—its Furio Robotic Camera Systems and CamBot Roaming Pedestal series. The Furio products are rail-based and operate with an absolute tracking system, making them ideal for virtual set and augmented reality applications. The CamBot Roaming Pedestal series boast camera and equipment payloads of up to 200 pounds. Both Furio and CamBot products integrate with existing Ross products, including the company’s OverDrive automation and production control system, Vision production switchers and XPression graphics packages.

Ross also plans to unveil a fully integrated virtual set and augmented reality system at the IBC Show, as well as a new Inception social medial management system for creating, scheduling, broadcasting content in and out of newsroom and promotions department environments. The company will also be demonstrating a new line of video servers, the Blackstone series. These are designed for clip playback in a live environment and use standard off-the-shelf hardware components.

Ross Video will be at stand 9.C10.