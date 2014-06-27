Ross Mobile Selects Cartoni Heads

NORTH HOLLYWOOD—Ross Mobile Productions, a division of Ross Video specializing in mobile sports production, has selected Cartoni fluid heads and tripods for use with its fleet of production vehicles. The company has acquired nine Cartoni Maxima heads, for payloads up to 86 pounds, and six Cartoni Delta heads, for payloads up to 48 pounds, all of which are already in the field and have been used to produce sports programs for such clients as ESPN, Fox, Time Magazine, People Magazine and the University of Miami, the head-maker said.



Currently, RMP operates a fleet of four mobile production vehicles from locations in Florida and New York. The company plans to continue building its fleet and extending its geographic reach. RMP is using the Cartoni head in tandem with a variety of HD camera systems including the Ikegami HDK-95C.



The Cartoni Maximafeatures a compact design and Cartoni’s patented counterbalance system. The Cartoni Delta is designed for use with EFP cameras and ENG dockable camcorders with long focal lenses and top mounted viewfinders.