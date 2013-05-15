Ross Debuts Vision Tritium 3MLE Production Switchers

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video has introduced its new Vision Tritium - 3MLE production switchers with Vision Octane production power. Tritium combines the Vision Octane feature set within a new package.



A full 3MLE modular production switcher with 48 x 32 Multi-Definition inputs and outputs, 6 real 3D DVE’s, 16 channels of internal media stores, 16 keyers, UltraChrome chroma keys, built in Dual Head MultiViewers, external device controls and more in the package.



With Vision Tritium, Ross’ customers can now own a Vision series modular 3MLE panel with a choice of 24 or 32 direct access crosspoint buttons. Vision’s unique AuxKeys, Color Correction and MultiDSK are included in Tritium’s extensive feature set and is fully compatible with standard Vision Octane options. Tritium also offers the ability to convert to a full Vision Octane 3G system as production needs change.



Tritium comes with all of the Ross protocols for full integration with XPression Graphics and BlackStorm Playout Servers. It also talks to Ross’ DashBoard Control System and can provide control of entire productions, as well as build task specific control interfaces via DashBoards’ unique PanelBuilder application. Tritium is also compatible with Ross’ OverDrive Automated Production Control system.



Available Tritium models include the Tritium V3M with a 24 button 3MLE panel and Tritium V3 with a 32 button panel.



