Ross Buys Codan Broadcast



Canada’s Ross Video has announced the acquisition of the Melbourne, Australia-based Codan Broadcast Products Pty Ltd. subsidiary of Codan Ltd. The company produces a routers, interface devices and audio monitoring products that will be added to the Ross product line. Manufacturing operations will remain in Australia.



“We are excited about the addition of Codan Broadcast,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “And have long admired the superior design and engineering of their products. We are delighted that they will become part of Ross and that customers globally will benefit from the dramatically expanded market access that Ross brings to the table.”



The sale is scheduled to be completed on Aug. 31.



The acquisition is expected to enhance and compliment Ross’s existing lineup of broadcast gear, as well as to provide better support for its Australian customers.



