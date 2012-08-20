Romanian cable operator deploys HD with help from Actus Digital

RCS & RDS, a Romanian cable operator, has launched HD broadcasts leveraging the enterprise-level Actus Digital media management platform.

Actus business partner, Cellphone Group Romania, spearheaded the installation, deploying a high-resolution Actus media management and ratings analysis system that included the ability to record all broadcast channels in HD, edit broadcast content, and rebroadcast the repurposed content in full HD. With a three-month launch timeline, Actus was rolled out and ready for the debut of RCS & RDS’ Digi24 HD news channel.

RCS & RDS has more than 3 million subscribers and an important provider of television services in Eastern Europe.