Roland Systems Group Launches V-MixingSystem.com

LOS ANGELES— Roland Systems Group introduces its newly launched website for users of the V-Mixing System. This site provides owners with a place to share stories, videos, photos, libraries, system diagrams, applications and to have easy access to tutorials and training videos.



This international site features users from around the world. The site is intended to explain the system’s possibilities, and visitors can learn about what makes the V-Mixing System an end-to-end, digital audio system.



Users are encouraged to share their story by visiting the site and following the link at the top of the home page, which also includes connections to the RSG social media sites.