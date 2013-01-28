Roland Systems Group Introduces V-4EX Video Mixer

AMSTERDAM – Roland Systems Group announced the V-4EX video mixer, which advances the Roland V-4 by incorporating HDMI I/Os, USB streaming, HDCP support, built-in touch multi-viewer and audio embedding.



The V-4EX interface incorporates dial controls for effects on each bus and master output dial. The design incorporates a video switcher, audio embedding, preview monitor and streaming-ready USB output. Inputs one to three feature composite BNC or HDMI while input four accepts HDMI, RGB/Component or S-video. The output features scaled-up HDMI, RGB/component, or SD composite with an additional HDMI output for external preview monitor.



Designed to be a live production switcher and web streaming device, the V-4EX features audio embedding, built-in audio mixer with up to four frames delay to lip-sync a video source. It supports HDCP video allowing mixing of copyright protected material. HDMI inputs one to three accept video resolutions up to 480p/576p and HDMI input four accepts resolutions up to 1080p and RGB up to WUXGA. Although internal processing is SD-based, the output can be scaled up to 1080p or 1920x1200. The V-4EX is expected to be released in March.



