Roland Systems Group Going on Tour



Roland Systems Group has announced their North American Audio Visual Showcase Tour, running from mid June through late August.



The tour will stop at 25 cities throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and feature the M-480 V-Mixer live mixing console, the R-1000 48 track player/recorder and the VR-5 all-in-one A/V mixer and VC-30HD video convertor.



According to a press release, the tour’s events are designed for everyone, “...production/rental companies, V-Mixing System users, designers, authorized resellers and consultants or any potential user wanting to experience the latest in digital audio and video mixing [systems].”



